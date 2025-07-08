Giorgio Chiellini joins LAFC ownership team

Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini, who joined MLS side LAFC back in 2022, has now become part-owner of the club.

The 40-year-old has been a Player Development Coach at the club since he decided to hang up his boots back in 2023.

Chiellini was a key player during his time at LAFC, making 45 appearances and popping up with one goal as he lifted the 2022 MLS Cup.

He has now become a member of the ownership team at the club, to which he expressed his excitement.

"Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honor for me. When I arrived here three years ago as a player, I immediately felt that there was something special about this club," he said in a statement.

"It is an ambitious organization, built by extraordinary people and supported by a community that truly makes you feel at home.

“That is why, last year, I expressed my desire to become an owner, and now I’m proud to continue this journey and give my support to a project I deeply believe in."