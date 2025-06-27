REVEALED: Why Messi still publicly complains about PSG experience

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi remains bitter over the way he was treated by PSG management in his final season in France.

The Barcelona great has made it no secret how disappointed he was with the two years he experienced in Paris.

And according to L'Equipe, one episode in particular marked the definitive break between the parties: the unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia for a personal commitment related to a commercial agreement.

PSG management decided to severely punish the Argentine, temporarily excluding him from the senior squad and forcing him to publish an apology video. A humiliation that, according to the French newspaper, left a deep mark on both Messi and his entourage.

Since then, the rift has widened irreparably. The Argentine's camp has developed a strong grudge against the PSG top brass, accused of having treated one of the greatest footballers of all time with coldness and insult.

And today, Messi seems to miss no opportunity to underline - even indirectly - his dissatisfaction with his two years in Paris.

