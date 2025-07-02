Inter Miami confident securing Messi to new contract

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Inter Miami are confident securing Lionel Messi to a new contract.

The Argentina captain's current deal is due to expire at the end of this calendar year.

However, BBC Sport says Inter Miami management are confident Messi will soon commit to a new deal.

Sources on both sides of the table insist there is a willingness to extend the 38 year-old's time in MLS.

Messi has been linked with a loan return to Europe for next season as he seeks to sharpen his game for the 2026 World Cup and Argentina's defence of the title.

