Beckham defends Inter Miami after PSG hammering

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham defended the players after their Club World Cup hammering by PSG on Sunday.

PSG won 4-0, with all the goals coming in the first-half.

Beckham said at the final whistle: "Our Club World Cup adventure is coming to an end.

"I am very proud of the players, the coaching staff and the fans for everything we have accomplished together over the past few weeks.

"We have shown the world what the city of Miami is capable of, competing at the highest level against the best."