Messi ready to leave Inter Miami over World Cup concerns

Lionel Messi is ready to leave Inter Miami for a return to Europe this summer.

Concerned about his form and fitness ahead of next year's World Cup, Messi is now considering a loan move away from his MLS club to return to top competition.

Messi's current deal with Inter Miami expires at the end of the calendar year, with the Americans willing to extend it.

In the meantime, ESPN Argentina says the Barcelona great is exploring the prospect of a return to Europe to sharpen up his game.

Inter Miami's Club World Cup campaign ended on Sunday in the round of 16 defeat to former club PSG.

Messi posted to social media: "Today marks the end of the Club World Cup for us with a defeat against the current Champions League champions, where there are people I appreciate and I was happy to see again,' he reflected on Instagram post-match.

"We're proud to have achieved our goal of finishing among the top 16 in the tournament. Now let's focus on MLS and everything that's coming up."