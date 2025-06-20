Messi confirms relationship with Ronaldo: We’re not friends, we don’t spend time together

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has confirmed he is not friends with Cristiano Ronaldo despite their respect for eachother.

Inter Miami’s 2-1 win against Porto at the Club World Cup on Thursday was secured by a stunning Messi freekick which proved to many that the veteran has still got the ability to score any moment despite a drop in form. After the match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the Argentina international spoke to the media about his relationship with Ronaldo which he admits is one of respect rather than friendship.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, and for the career he’s had and continues to have. He is still competing at the highest level”.

“The competition with him was on the pitch… Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Everything stayed on the pitch”.

“Off the pitch, we are two normal guys. We’re not friends because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect”.

Speaking in 2023, Ronaldo explained their relationship further and expressed that even if many pick between the pair of them, fans can respect and appreciate both of them.

"I don't see things like that (as a rivalry), the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it.

"Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well... we've changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing.

"He's followed his path, and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well, and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Ronaldo plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, while Messi stars for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, the icons are on other sides of the planet and as they enter their twilight years it is clear that despite their rivarly in La Liga when the pair played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, the pair only have respect for eachother.