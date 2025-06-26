St. Louis’ Ostrak on Messi, Club World Cup and brutal heat

Tomas Ostrak is one of just four Czechs playing in Major League Soccer. However, in recent times, a little competition called the 'Club World Cup' has been trending a bit more than MLS in the news. In this exclusive interview, Ostrak shares his opinions on the competition, Lionel Messi's impact in the States and much more.

"It's an interesting idea, especially when it comes to confronting European clubs with those from other continents. However, it's also useful for the United States, because they see that they have a lot of things to catch up on before the 2026 World Cup," says the former FC Koln player about the Club World Cup in this interview with Flashscore.

Ostrak crossed the Atlantic in 2022, and he is still at St. Louis City, where he has been since the club's founding. He believes that the team from Missouri will be able to advance to the playoffs and achieve eventual success there.

"Anything can happen here. Anyone can beat anyone," says the Czech, who has two years left on his contract with the MLS club.

How is football going in America?

"Football is definitely flourishing here. Miami advanced out of the group at the Club World Cup; Seattle didn't do badly at all. I think both teams have done a very good job promoting MLS.

"If anyone wanted proof that the competition here shouldn't be written off, they got it."

How is the upcoming World Cup perceived over there?

"From what I've heard so far, the Americans weren't quite ready to host something like this. I've noticed people complaining about the quality of the turf, the organisation, and the communication."

And what do you think about the standard of football?

"I don't know if the European teams take the Club World Cup seriously and play at 100 per cent, but for example, the Brazilian clubs have taken it to heart and want to show off for everyone, including other non-European participants.

"As for the top clubs, I can't tell if they are tired or don't want to (try). On the other hand, it's the end of the season, it's brutally hot here, and nobody is playing well in that. Especially if you're not used to it. We play in this from May to fall."

Is the USA going through a stress test ahead of the World Cup it will host next year?

"You could definitely say that. They needed something to give them a clue as to where they stand. Maybe it opened their eyes in a lot of ways. Whether it's the turf, the marketing, the ticket sales, the refreshment prices...

"They thought they were going to sell tickets at higher prices, for example, and they ended up going down a lot with them. Even the price of refreshments is at a slightly higher price level than what's normal here."

Have you been watching any of the Club World Cup games?

"I was mainly interested in the Brazilian clubs and the participants from our league. I know their quality and how they play, so I was curious to see what it would be like when facing other clubs.

"I honestly expected the difference to be worse. I didn't feel like they dropped off much. I was happy about that, and anyone who criticises MLS should think about that because it's getting better every year."

I agree with that. Some teams from outside of Europe have put in impressive performances...

"I still think of Al Hilal, for example, who played great against Real Madrid. We shouldn't judge just by where a team comes from, but how they present themselves."

You mentioned the 'brutal heat' - is that a common thing?

"I've been here for three years and I have to say it's normal. But it's not something you get used to. It's a problem. Even the air is different here. It's very stuffy, very hot... It's hard to breathe when you play football.

"We've been like this since May, and we've been playing in it all summer. I'm not surprised that players from Europe are complaining."

Do the evening games help?

"The league tries to do that, but it doesn't help much. It looks the same to me. Also, in America, the dugouts aren't covered, so you're in the sun the whole time, and you don't even have to play."

So, even as a substitute, you are sweating?

"That's right. When the sun comes out and shines on you, it's uncomfortable. I don't blame the players for hiding under umbrellas or in the changing rooms."

Harry Kane said it's great preparation for next year. Are you working on it in any special way so you don't pass out in the heat?

"It's handled by nutritionists, fitness staff or physiotherapists. They advise us on how much to eat, drink. We try to adapt to that to be as prepared as possible. We even train in high temperatures, for example.

"But it's about making sure that we are not overworked during the week and that we have the strength for the matches."

Could countries outside Europe have an advantage in this because they play in such conditions all year round?

"For players from South America who grow up in such a climate, there will be a definite advantage. They are adapted to it. However, I think the quality of play will still be the deciding factor. It (the heat) is not such a factor that it can decide games."

And then there's travelling to games and all the flying. Is that a similar thing to high temperatures?

"Definitely. When you fly somewhere for a few hours, where there is an extra time difference, you wake up a bit broken, and your body has to deal with it somehow.

"Add to that a completely different climate, different air, different temperatures... It's unpleasant. That's why a home game is a big advantage and everyone wants that at all costs."

Which state is the worst for playing football, and where do you like it?

"California is probably the best in terms of overall weather. It's good to play there. The worst is definitely Texas. You don't want to play there. It's extremely difficult there from May to September."

St. Louis are in their third season in MLS, and you have a fourth coach. What's the situation like at the club?

"We've got some momentum and energy now, and it's pretty much settled down. I feel like we have some structure again, how we want to play, and we have an identity.

"Our goal is to make the playoffs, which we are now seven points behind. That's still doable. It's tremendously even here, and anyone can beat anyone. It's really unpredictable."

While some clubs are buying players from Europe for sums of 10 to 15 million euros, St. Louis are going a slightly different route. What is the club's vision?

"The philosophy here has been low-budget players who could play here and sell on again. I think that was the plan for the first two years of operation. After that, the management has also reached out to bring in some bigger names. Guys who looked very good in the 2. Bundesliga came here.

"For example, Marcel Hartel could have played in the Bundesliga, but he chose us. There's also Timo Baumgartl and Cedric Teuchert. Experienced guys who have already done something. They have started to invest more (in the team)."

However, Lionel Messi was snapped up by Inter Miami. How did you feel about his arrival in the US?

"It's a big one. Often, people just go to see Messi. He's a superstar. The stadiums sell out, especially for his games. The viewership here was big, but after Messi came, it picked up rapidly.

"When you play in a stadium for American football that has a capacity of, say, 70,000, it normally fills up to 40,000. But with Messi, it's 60,000. So the interest looks something like this."

