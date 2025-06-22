Inter Miami star Messi: Ronaldo and I are not friends, but...

Inter Miami and Argentina star Lionel Messi insists he and Cristiano Ronaldo are not friends.

However, he says there remains a deep respect between the two icons.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for him and for the career he has had. Still now. He still plays at the highest level," Messi said in conversation with DSports.

“Our competition took place on the field, and it didn't stop there. We both wanted the best for our team. Next to the field we are two ordinary people. We are not friends because we have spent little time together, but we have always had a lot of respect for each other.”

A very nice man

In the past, Al-Nassr ace Ronaldo has stated: “I have a lot of love for Argentina and for Messi. We've been competitors for so long and played as rivals at the highest level for fifteen years.

"I don't know if he speaks English by now. But he never used to do that. I always translated for him during galas.

"I think he is a very nice and nice man. I really like him," Ronaldo continues. "He has always treated me very well and has always respected me.”