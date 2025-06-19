Bournemouth chairman Foley announces Moreirense now part of Black Knight network

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley's football network has added Portugal's Moreirense to their portfolio.

Moreirense is now part of the Black Knight Football Club, after selling a majority stake to Foley's company.

They join Bournemouth, French team Lorient, Aukland FC in New Zealand and Hibernian in the group. Black Knight also hold strategic partnerships with MLS side Orlando City and the J-League's Kyoto Sanga.

Moreirense finished in 10th place in the Liga Portugal last season.

“We’re proud to announce our strategic investment in Moreirense FC,” said Foley.

“This partnership marks an important step forward for both Moreirense FC and BKFC, as we will work together to drive long-term success for the Club and the community.

“By investing in player development and infrastructure, we believe we can both elevate the club and contribute to the continued growth of Portuguese football.

“We look forward to working with Vítor Magalhães and the entire Moreirense team.”