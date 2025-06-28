Thomas Muller opens up on Lionel Messi link-up rumours

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has opened up on rumours linking him with a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami this summer.

The 35-year-old will leave the German giants as a free agent once his current contract expires at the end of June.

Muller is yet to decide where he may end up afterwards but has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS.

He addressed the rumours, telling DAZN: "Basically, I wouldn't object to playing with Messi , but I don't have any direct contact with Miami right now.

“Given my current physical condition, I'd like to continue playing because this game of football is simply fun, but maybe I'll actually retire. Anything is still possible, and I'm not stressing about it."

“When asked about moving to another club, Muller said: "The overall package has to be right. More distant or exotic countries have an advantage over the domestic league."