Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make £52 million striker back up plan
Man United consider loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder
Arsenal to pay ABOVE Martin Zubimendi release clause
Man United set to miss out on goalkeeper target after Napoli talks

Los Angeles FC coach Cherundolo: Muller would be perfect for us

Carlos Volcano
Los Angeles FC coach Cherundolo: Muller would be perfect for us
Los Angeles FC coach Cherundolo: Muller would be perfect for usDiaEsportivo / Actionplus / Profimedia
Los Angeles FC coach Steven Cherundolo has declared hopes of signing Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller.

The veteran Germany international will leave Bayern as a free agent after the Club World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cherundolo told BILD: "Thomas is perfect for us with his personality, his experience, his class, but also his mentality.

"Anyone who thinks that Los Angeles is just a temporary thing and a matter of spectacle is very wrong. We want to win titles. And Müller knows how to do that."

The coach then speaks directly about the technical side: "Thomas understands the game like no other. This position behind the striker suits him , and it would work for us too, and it would help us a lot.

"But we'll talk about it when the time comes."

 

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupBundesligaMuller ThomasCherundolo StevenLos Angeles FCBayern MunichMLSFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United consider loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder
Club World Cup: Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors predictions, best bets and odds
Markus Babbel exclusive: Choosing Liverpool proves Wirtz character; Kop can be excited