Los Angeles FC coach Cherundolo: Muller would be perfect for us

Los Angeles FC coach Steven Cherundolo has declared hopes of signing Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller.

The veteran Germany international will leave Bayern as a free agent after the Club World Cup.

Cherundolo told BILD: "Thomas is perfect for us with his personality, his experience, his class, but also his mentality.

"Anyone who thinks that Los Angeles is just a temporary thing and a matter of spectacle is very wrong. We want to win titles. And Müller knows how to do that."

The coach then speaks directly about the technical side: "Thomas understands the game like no other. This position behind the striker suits him , and it would work for us too, and it would help us a lot.

"But we'll talk about it when the time comes."