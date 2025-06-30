US great Keller defends MLS clubs' Club World Cup efforts

Legendary Kasey Keller dismissed the notion that MLS teams failed at the Club World Cup, following Inter Miami’s 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

The former USMNT goalkeeper defended the efforts of Miami, Seattle Sounders, and LAFC, emphasising that all three clubs represented the league well despite their early exits.

Despite star players like Lionel Messi, he noted that MLS spending limits make it challenging for teams in the league to compete with Europe’s top clubs.

“I think Jordi Alba kinda mentioned it a little bit on the mechanisms that MLS has with what they’re allowed to pay,” Keller said on the Futbol Americas podcast.

“These teams were never going to compete against the teams they were playing against... All we really wanted from the MLS teams is to be competitive, no expectations of going through. The fact that Inter Miami did is a big bonus for MLS.

"You have an expectation that it’s a failure that the Sounders don’t go through against PSG, Atletico Madrid and Botafogo? That’s the most ridiculous expectation you would have ever.

"It would have been a huge embarrassment if any of those teams lost to an MLS side. I thought MLS sides did great in this tournament and I’m not going to be critical at all - and the fact that Inter Miami got through is a super bonus.”