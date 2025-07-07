Inter Miami open talks to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul

Tribal Football
Inter Miami are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

The Argentina international had been linked with a return home during the past season.

However, De Paul is now in line to join his national team captain Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Inter Miami have now started talks with Atlético Madrid for Rodrigo de Paul deal!

"Inter Miami want to keep its ambitions high after the Club World Cup with WC champion de Paul as main target.

"Told Rodrigo’s open to the move to Inter Miami with talks underway."

