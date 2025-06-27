LAFC prepare approach to ex-Spurs boss Postecoglou

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is being linked with Los Angeles FC.

Steve Cherundolo will leave LAFC at the end of the MLS season and management are now weighing up an approach to Postecoglou.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Australian was sacked by Spurs at the end of last season just days after leading the club to the Europa League title - a first trophy won in Europe in 45 years.

BBC Sport says LAFC will wait until their season is over before considering an approach to Postecoglou.

Postecoglou was also considered by Al-Hilal before they clinched an agreement with former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi.