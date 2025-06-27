Veteran forward Oliver Giroud set to join Lille

Olivier Giroud is set to return to France and join Lille on a one-year deal after leaving MLS side LAFC by mutual consent.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 38-year-old has accepted Lille’s proposal, and the necessary paperwork is being filed.

Giroud has agreed to tear up his deal with MLS side LAFC as club Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington has confirmed.

“Olivier has been an exemplary professional during his time at LAFC,” he said. “He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him.

“Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him, his wife Jennifer, and his family all the very best in this next chapter.”

Lille are looking to bolster their attack with star man Jonathan David set to leave on a free transfer once his contract expires in the next few days.