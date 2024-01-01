Tribal Football

Wieffer confident of settling quickly at Brighton
Wieffer confident of settling quickly at Brighton
Brighton chief Weir: Why we're really excited about Minteh
Anthony Gordon waves goodbye to Anderson after Newcastle agrees record sale
Brighton signing Minteh: I'm ready to help Hurzeler
DONE DEAL: Brighton chief Weir welcomes Minteh from Newcastle
Newcastle selling Minteh to Brighton today
Newcastle accept Brighton offer for Minteh
Newcastle furious with Minteh over Lyon stand-off
Newcastle winger Minteh resisting Lyon efforts
Newcastle winger Minteh welcomes French interest
Newcastle weighing up next Minteh move
Lyon go for Newcastle winger Minteh
Agent: Newcastle winger Minteh has agreed with rival club
Everton demand Newcastle include player in Calvert-Lewin offer
Roma eyeing Newcastle winger Minteh
Borussia Dortmund targeting Newcastle winger Minteh
Liverpool chiefs yet to discuss Minteh, but...
Liverpool boss Slot eyeing reunion with Newcastle winger Minteh
Newcastle youngster Yankuba Minteh unsure of next move
Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh interesting Everton
Agent of Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh: All options on table
Newcastle boss Howe: I'm keeping close look on Minteh
Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh open to new loan
Newcastle winger Minteh talks up Feyenoord stay
Again? Newcastle winger Minteh scores in Feyenoord win
