Brighton winger Minteh makes feelings clear towards Newcastle

Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh insists he holds no grudge against Newcastle United.

Minteh was sold by Newcastle last summer and scored against his former club earlier this season.

“I just heard from my agent that they wanted to sell me. I said: ‘OK, if they want to sell me, then it’s fine. I can go to another club and try," Minteh told the Athletic. "I know other clubs are interested in me, so if I don’t play there, then it’s an opportunity to play for another team. I wasn’t sad or anything like that.

“All I was doing in the Netherlands (on loan at Feyenoord) was trying to show I could play in the Premier League, because that is all I want.

"It doesn’t matter if it is Newcastle, Bournemouth or Brighton, but, after finding myself in Brighton, I have fallen in love with the club now. I am settled here and I am good here now.

“I don’t have anything against Newcastle. This is how football works. You go to this team, you think you are going to stay there for the rest of your life. Another team wants you, you move to another team.”