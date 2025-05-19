Hinshelwood winner sees Brighton shock Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion twice came from behind to earn a brilliant 3-2 win at the Amex Stadium against Premier League champions Liverpool, giving the Seagulls their first victory over the Reds in five meetings.

Liverpool may have the league title wrapped up, but any suggestions that they would relax were dispelled when Cody Gakpo curled a strike agonisingly close in the opening minute.

The Reds then went ahead just nine minutes into proceedings when Mohamed Salah touched Dominik Szoboszlai’s sweeping pass to Conor Bradley, who glided into the box and cut the ball back for Harvey Elliott to convert.

Simon Adingra’s attempt at the other end deflected off Bradley’s boot but nestled onto the roof of the net, before Pervis Estupinan harmlessly fired over from the ensuing corner.

The game remained open with Brighton responding well to their setback, as Yankuba Minteh’s shot was deflected wide and Danny Welbeck headed off-target under pressure from Kostas Tsimikas.

The Seagulls had their equaliser shortly after the half-hour mark, as Yasin Ayari controlled Brajan Gruda’s perfectly-weighted pass and coolly beat Alisson Becker.

The Reds’ lead was re-established in the first half’s final seconds, though, as Szoboszlai fired the ball over Bart Verbruggen and into the net.

Alisson palmed a Welbeck free-kick wide shortly after the restart, then saw his header from the ensuing corner blocked, before Gruda was also denied by the Reds’ goalkeeper.

After Salah uncharacteristically wasted a massive opportunity, Welbeck’s frustration in front of goal continued as the striker slipped while hitting a shot that was saved.

Shortly after Verbruggen made a brilliant save to deny Salah, Welbeck saw yet another shot denied, but there were still joyous scenes for Brighton with 20 minutes remaining after Kaoru Mitoma scored the rebound just five minutes after coming off the bench.

Fabian Hurzeler’s substitutes made the difference again, as Jack Hinshelwood turned home Matt O’Riley’s cross mere moments after being introduced, taking Brighton three points above Brentford and into eighth in the league, with just one more game to go, with that position potentially earning European football.

Liverpool have suffered back-to-back away league defeats for the first time since April 2023, while also ensuring they have scored in every away match of a top-flight campaign for the first time in their history.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Brajan Gruda (Brighton)

