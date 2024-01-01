Tribal Football
TOP 10: Spurs boast two in Premier League's fastest players list

Tottenham boast two players in the top five fastest in the Premier League.

According to the data provided by Sky Sports, Micky van de Ven is the fastest player in the Premier League, with Spurs teammate Timo Werner running fourth.

PREMIER LEAGUE'S FASTEST PLAYERS

1. Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)    37.12 km/h

2. Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest)    35.90 km/h

3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)    35.74 km/h

4. Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur)    35.69 km/h

5. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal FC)    35.57 km/h

6. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)    35.48 km/h

7. Cameron Archer (Southampton FC)    35.47 km/h

8. Pedro Neto (Chelsea FC)    35.40 km/h

9. Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion)    35.38 km/h)

10. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)    35.35 km/h

