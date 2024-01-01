Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian

Newcastle boss Howe: Premier League forced Minteh and Anderson sales

Newcastle boss Howe: Premier League forced Minteh and Anderson sales
Newcastle boss Howe: Premier League forced Minteh and Anderson sales
Newcastle boss Howe: Premier League forced Minteh and Anderson salesTribalfootball
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says the Premier League forced them to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Minteh left for Brighton and Anderson for Nottingham Forest with Newcastle concerned breaking the Profit & Sustainability laws.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“PSR was tight. It was very late, a lot of the things that happened, but it’s a great outcome,” Howe explained. “A great outcome but very sad to lose Yankuba and Elliot, two outstanding young players.

“I would’ve loved to have kept them - I think they are two outstanding young players and really disappointed to lose them both.

“But, I think we were backed into a corner. We were in a very difficult position. I think it was as good an outcome as we could have hoped for, but we were sad.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnderson ElliotMinteh YankubaHowe EddieNewcastle UtdNottinghamBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Anthony Gordon waves goodbye to Anderson after Newcastle agrees record sale
Brighton chief Weir: Why we're really excited about Minteh
Top Newcastle forward in talks with Saudi Pro League club