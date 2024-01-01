Newcastle boss Howe: Premier League forced Minteh and Anderson sales

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says the Premier League forced them to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Minteh left for Brighton and Anderson for Nottingham Forest with Newcastle concerned breaking the Profit & Sustainability laws.

Advertisement Advertisement

“PSR was tight. It was very late, a lot of the things that happened, but it’s a great outcome,” Howe explained. “A great outcome but very sad to lose Yankuba and Elliot, two outstanding young players.

“I would’ve loved to have kept them - I think they are two outstanding young players and really disappointed to lose them both.

“But, I think we were backed into a corner. We were in a very difficult position. I think it was as good an outcome as we could have hoped for, but we were sad.”