Brighton boss Hurzeler upbeat attacking trio will make Ipswich clash

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has hopes of Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter making Thursday's clash with Ipswich Town.

Both attackers were forced off during their FA Cup win at Norwich City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hurzeler said this morning: “There we have to wait. I can’t say any clear message about them.

“We have to see if they are able to train today, we have to see if they are able to train tomorrow.

“Also how their body reacts.

“They had a small issue after the game but it is not that big so we have to really go day for day.

“I didn’t see them today, I will see them later on the pitch hopefully.

“And, if not, hopefully tomorrow so that is why I cannot give you a clear message.”

On Joao Pedro, the German also said: “We have to see today. He will train with the team and then we will decide.

“We won’t take any risks. Only if it’s a calculated risk and he feels well.

“That is the most important, that the player feels confident with his body.

“We won’t do any stupid things. We have to wait for training session today and maybe also tomorrow.

“It seems to be that he didn’t get into his rhythm but I talked to him yesterday for a long time and he is in quite a comfortable place.

“He enjoys it here, he is happy with the performances. Of course, he would like to be on the pitch every game but sometimes your body doesn’t want the same thing so you have to adapt.

“But I think he is in a good place. He is performing quite well when he is on the pitch.”