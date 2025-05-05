Minteh explains confusing celebration against Newcastle which angered Brighton fans

Brighton star Yankuba Minteh scored against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon and celebrated in a strange way which led to him having to explain what it meant.

The 20 year old was signed by Newcastle as part of a youth recruitment drive by former sporting director Dan Ashworth. He was later offloaded alongside now Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as the club eased PSR concerns and balanced their finances. The Gambian international explained his celebration was aimed at the Magpies as he wagged his fingers towards the crowd, pointed to the Amex turf and tapped the Brighton badge repeatedly.

"It's a nice celebration because they were my former team before but now I'm in Brighton and that's where my focus is. So I try to celebrate for them and make them happy."

Pressed further on his goal, Minteh added: “I was happy with the goal because this is what I dream of every time. If I don’t score in a game, to make a pass.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Everybody wants to prove the team which sell them and I try to do that every time I play against them. I am happy about it.”

Newcastle made a £26M profit on the youngster despite him never playing a single minute for the side. He has since made them regret selling him however and manager Eddie Howe spoke on his impact against his former side which has seen him score against them twice so far.

“The second time he's done it to us this season," Howe said of Minteh at full-time.

“To a degree, you always know that that's a potential worry for you when you go into the game, just because of his qualities. We knew all about his left foot, we've worked on that. Sometimes you can work on it and it can still come to harm with it."