Hurzeler saw "quite a lot of positive things" in Brighton friendly against Kashima Antlers

New Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler was impressed by what he saw this week.

The Albion were impressive in a 5-1 win over Kashima Antlers in Japan on their preseason tour.

Yankuba Minteh gave the Seagulls a lead at half-time, before they ran away with the game in the second period.

Head coach Huerzeler said post-game, per The Argus: “We are happy with the result.

“I think, even though it’s a test game, every win gives you self confidence.

“That is to the team or to the individual player if has a good performance.

“I think it was not everything perfect with how we played and how we defend.

“But what I saw was a team who suffered for each other, who show a togetherness on the pitch.

“When we lost the ball, everyone did counter-pressing, came as quickly as possible behind the ball.

“There were quite a lot of positive things.

“The (Antlers) goal at the end makes me a little bit not angry but disappointed, because I think a clean sheet is always good, especially for Jason (Steele).

“There are still things to improve and we will continue tomorrow.”