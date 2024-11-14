Minteh training with Gambia in Brighton boost

Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh is working with Gambia as they prepare for AFCON matches.

The African nation are set to do battle in qualifiers against Comoros and then Tunisia.

Minteh has not played since the last international window, but is hoping that this time will allow him to gain match sharpness ahead of a return to the Albion.

His club coach Fabian Hurzeler said recently: "Minteh lives from his physicality. He is very fast, he plays very intense.

“If you already have this physicality inside of you and you are a sprinter, then I think it is a little bit easier to adapt in the Premier League, especially in his position.

"On top of that, he can improve in different phases, so more goals, more assists, be more active when the ball is far away, more precise in his passing, his first touch.

"He is a very young player. He has a great base to play in the Premier League. Now it is about improving the details.

“When you see him working every day and how clear he is in his vision of where he wants to go, where he wants to be, I think that is the most important thing for a young player, to have this intrinsic motivation to improve every day.

"I am sure he will improve during the season by getting game time, experiences on the pitch, growing as a personality, then he will be a great player for us."