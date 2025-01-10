Newcastle cut all ties with Anderson, Minteh

Newcastle United did not take any contingency measures when they sold two young players last summer.

The St. James’ Park club had to make the sales to comply with Premier League PSR rules.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they did not insert buy-back clauses in the contracts of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

Per The Mail, fans do not need to have false hope that they may bring back one or both.

Anderson has been particularly impressive in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest this term.

Anderson was sold for £35 million, while Minteh went to Brighton for £33 million.