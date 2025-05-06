Guirassy, Ayew and Lookman score as Africans shine in Europe

Lookman among the scorers as Africans shine in Euope

African stars enjoyed a standout weekend in Europe, with many making headlines for their performances.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew was on target as Leicester City subdued Southampton 2-0 in a battle of relegated English Premier League teams.

Heading into the game played at King Power Stadium, the Foxes had gone on a poor run of 12 games without victory.

Jamie Vardy put Leicester City ahead with his 17th minute strike after he was teed up by Morocco international Bilal El Khannouss.

A minute before the half-time break, the Ghana international doubled the advantage with a fine volley as Ruud Nistelrooy’s men went on to end their abysmal run.

At Goodison Park, Beto was among the scorers for Everton in their 2-2 draw with already relegated Ipswich Town.

With the game only 26 minutes old, the Guinea Bissau international headed past goalkeeper Alex Palmer from a well-taken cross from Carlos Alcaraz.

The Toffees doubled their lead 10 minutes before the half-time break as Dwight McNeil’s left-footed strike from 25 yards nestled into the bottom corner of Palmer’s net.

Despite Everton's two-goal advantage, they were unable to secure all points at stake with Ipswich launching a comeback with goals from Julio Enciso and George Hirst.

Elsewhere, Yankuba Minteh scored his sixth Premier League goal of the 2024-25 campaign as Brighton played out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Featuring in his 29th fixture of the ongoing season, the Gambia international put the Seagulls ahead after the 28th minute thanks to an assist from Dutch youngster Mats Wieffer.

When it looked like Brighton were coasting him to a convincing home win, the Magpies restored parity with Alexander Isak scoring a late penalty in the 89th minute.

Yoane Wissa continued with his impressive scoring form in Brentford’s 4-3 triumph over Manchester United.

In the seven-goal thriller inside Gtech Community Stadium, the DR Congo international netted the Bees' third goal in the 74th minute.

Also on target in that game was super-sub-Amad Diallo who got a last-minute strike for the Red Devils which could not stop Ruben Amorin’s men from heading home with heads bowed low.

ITALY

Boulaye Dia was the hero for Lazio as he scored the only goal in their 1-0 away win at Empoli.

The Senegal international’s strike just 54 seconds into the game was all the White and Blues needed to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Mattia Viti misjudged an aerial battle with Elseid Hysaj, leaving Dia to control, chest and drill home from 12 yards.

Empoli’s chances of launching a comeback proved futile as they were reduced to ten men when Lorenzo Colombo was given his marching orders for a second caution in the 38th minute.

Reigning African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman ended his six-game drought with a goal as Atalanta decimated Monza 4-0 away from home.

With his side leading 2-0 at Stadio Brianteo thanks to Charles De Ketelaere’s double, the Nigeria international added the third for the reigning Europa League champions in the 47th minute.

Having controlled a fine assist from Mateo Retegui, Lookman fired past goalkeeper Semuel Pizzignacco from close range.

Victory ensured Atalanta remained third in the Serie A with a place in next season’s Champions League almost secured.

SPAIN

Nicolas Pepe got a goal and provided two assists as Villarreal silenced Osasuna 4-2 in a LaLiga fixture.

After setting up Thierno Barry and Ayoze Perez, the former Arsenal star extended the Yellow Submarine’s lead in the 71st minute thanks to Alex Baena’s assist.

Victory for Villarreal keeps them in fifth spot having accrued 58 points from 34 matches as their chase for a Champions League ticket next season continues.

Morocco international Munir El Haddadi completed the list of goal scorers in Leganes’ 2-2 draw at Sevilla.

GERMANY

A brace from Serhou Guirassy propelled Borussia Dortmund to an impressive 4-0 victory against Wolfsburg, extending BVB’s unbeaten Bundesliga run to six games.

The hosts needed only three minutes to open the scoring, with the Guinea international calmly collecting the ball in the box and slotting a precise finish past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Guirassy completed his double before the hour mark as Germany international Karim Adeyemi found the net twice to ensure a convincing victory as Dortmund climbed to fifth in the table.