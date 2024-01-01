Huerzeler says Minteh "has big potential" after preseason start

Huerzeler says Minteh "has big potential" after impressive preseason start

Yankuba Minteh has been told he has big potential from Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler after his flying start to the clubs pre-season.

The winger, who has just turned 20 years old this month produced two fantastic finishes as the Seagulls won twice in Japan over Tokyo Verdy and Kashima Antlers.

Speaking to The Argus, Huerzeler had a lot of praise for the youngster.

“He has big potential. I think he proved that this game (against Tokyo Verdy), but also the last game (versus Kashima Antlers).

“And it's not only his offensive skills, it's also how he works against the ball, how he reacts when he loses the ball.”

“It’s something where we as a team are really happy about him.”

The German manager also spoke about Minteh’s attitude on and off the pitch and how his maturity has helped his development.

“I think he's a good listener. He tries to listen, and then immediately he goes to the pitch and tries to do what you say to him.

“That's a very good attitude, and he has a good character. He's always on the pitch. He's really resilient.”

“I'm looking forward to working with him this season.”