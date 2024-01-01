Brighton's latest signing starting to "settle with the new team-mates"

Brighton signing Yankuba Minteh is hoping that he can repay the club’s faith in him.

As the Albion go through their pre-season preparations in Asia, Minteh has been impressing in training.

Minteh is a summer arrival from Newcastle United, who sold him to balance their books.

Speaking at the Prince Chichibu Stadium in Tokyo, Minteh told The Argus: “I’m experiencing a lot of things here because this is my first time, but I feel good about it.

“The trip gives you time to get to know each other.

“I think it’s very important for me to settle with the new team-mates and the coaches.

“I’m really learning like how they want me to play and I’m trying to know my team-mates more.”

He added: “It’s different. The Premier League and the Dutch League are really different.

“The playing styles are not the same. They all train with good tempo but the Premier League is higher. It’s really, really good.”