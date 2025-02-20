Hurzeler on Minteh: We shouldn’t under-estimate that he is still a very young player

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has opened up on Yankuba Minteh, who he says is still adapting to life at the club.

The 20-year-old scored twice in the 3-0 win over Chelsea and was praised for his excellent performance which Hurzeler will hope continues against Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The Seagulls head coach spoke on the Gambia international and revealed the importance of helping him to adapt to the club this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think it is important we give him the environment and the atmosphere where he can improve. He is new in the league, he is facing a new challenge.

“Therefore we shouldn’t underestimate that he is still a very young player. We try to help him every day but the most important is that he helps himself.

“He has an intrinsic motivation to improve every day and that is the main thing. Now it is about giving him game time, game time, game time because like this I think especially the young players improve. I was happy with him. It is about showing it consistently.”

Minteh will be one of the first names on the team sheet against the Saints who desperately need to start earning some victories unless they want to face an early relegation. Southampton are 8 points away from Leicester City who are above them and with Minteh’s excellent form that gap may be extended this weekend.