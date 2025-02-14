Brighton striker Welbeck delighted with victory over Chelsea: Mitoma can play for top team

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck was delighted to be involved for Friday night's 3-0 win against Chelsea.

Brighton won on Friday evening through goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh (2).

Advertisement Advertisement

Welbeck said, "We feel it as a group in the dressing room and the fans produce the atmosphere. A lot of stuff had happened and it comes from the fans. We just want to make it a really good game. A really good rivalry. Fierce and we want to go win for them.

"I enjoy it. To have someone to play off. I think we have done that a lot in the recent weeks and it has been missing a little bit. The manager wants us to have those combinations and it is something we are going to keep working on.

"It was nice to get the two assists and Minteh got the two goals today. I am looking for the refund next week! When we play as individuals we are not as strong but when we play together it is amazing."

On Mitoma's goal: "It was slow motion for me. He has got an amazing first touch. He has got a tremendous ability to bring it down and kill the ball instantly. Impeccable first touch. It is incredible. What a goal. It was a wow moment and seeing it from behind and how he brought it down. What a goal.

"He has got the potential to play for the top teams. You saw today the ability he can produce on a football pitch is amazing. There are always bits he can improve on but he works so hard and is always wanting to improve."