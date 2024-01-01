Wieffer confident of settling quickly at Brighton

Mats Wieffer is confident of settling quickly at Brighton.

The Holland midfielder joined Brighton today from Feyenoord, penning a deal to 2029.

He said of Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, “I think he is a nice guy. He explained me the way they want to play next season and it's quite similar to what I was used to when I played at Feyenoord. The impressions are really good and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

“Brighton have been following me for a long period already and the way the club plays and the fact it’s a nice place to live is why I chose Brighton. And I already know a couple of the players.”

Wieffer was referring to former Feyenoord teammate Yankuba Minteh and Holland goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

“Bart said that you can really develop as a player here and you see it also with the transfers the club has already made, like Minteh," added Wieffer, referring to the signing from Newcastle.

“It was always a dream to play in the Premier League, because it’s the highest level. Last season I played Champions League but every week in the Premier League you have to be at that high level. That will be the biggest challenge for me.”

Wieffer says his best position is a number six.

“I also can play box to box, but I prefer to play at six, to join the build-up, to play a lot of balls forward,” he added. “I like one-touch play a lot too and, of course, if you play six you have to win a lot of duels. Those are my qualities and sometimes I score as well, maybe in set pieces.”