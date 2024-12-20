Newcastle ponder quick Salia sale

Newcastle United are said to have set up a designated a transfer budget specifically for project signings.

That is according to The I, with the outlet stating the club want to continue bringing in youth players they can sell for a profit.

The Magpies did this with Yankuba Minteh in 2023 and have recently signed Georgian youngster Vakhtang Salia in October.

Whether he leaves in the near future is unclear, but the goal is to attract top young talent.

If they are not quite good enough for the first team, they can be flipped for a profit.

And if they do make it into the first team, they cost a fraction of what they would in a few years’ time.