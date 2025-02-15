Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Man Utd boss Amorim: We need to sell

Carragher slams Sancho in Chelsea defeat at Brighton

Paul Vegas
Carragher slams Sancho in Chelsea defeat at Brighton
Carragher slams Sancho in Chelsea defeat at BrightonTribalfootball
Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher slammed Jadon Sancho in Chelsea's defeat at Brighton last night.

Carragher says Sancho was at fault for Brighton's third goal - and the second scored by Yankuba Minteh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said in his commentary role: "Just see Sancho with Minteh at the top of your picture, the one-two and just watch Sancho.

"I mean, where's he going?!

"Minteh has the potential to be a real star, but the intensity on that side from (Marc) Cucurella and Sancho was awful.

"This is a bad, bad night for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonCarragher JamieMinteh YankubaBrightonChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea fullback Gusto: Brighton defeat not good enough
Carragher: Chelsea facing disaster after Brighton defeat
Chelsea boss Maresca: Defeat at Brighton not just about Palmer