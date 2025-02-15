Carragher slams Sancho in Chelsea defeat at Brighton
Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher slammed Jadon Sancho in Chelsea's defeat at Brighton last night.
Carragher says Sancho was at fault for Brighton's third goal - and the second scored by Yankuba Minteh.
He said in his commentary role: "Just see Sancho with Minteh at the top of your picture, the one-two and just watch Sancho.
"I mean, where's he going?!
"Minteh has the potential to be a real star, but the intensity on that side from (Marc) Cucurella and Sancho was awful.
"This is a bad, bad night for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea."