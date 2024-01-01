Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Brentford boss Frank: Eriksen ran the show for Man Utd

Brighton boss Hurzeler explains surprise Minteh absence for Newcastle win

Brighton boss Hurzeler explains surprise Minteh absence for Newcastle win
Brighton boss Hurzeler explains surprise Minteh absence for Newcastle winTribalfootball
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has explained Yankuba Minteh's surprise absence from yesterday's win at Newcastle.

Minteh was expected to start against his former club, but didn't make the matchday squad,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hurzeler later said: “We had to deal with some issues with him coming back from long travel with Gambia with a small issue. 

“We have a responsibility to take care of the players and take care of the availability of the players.”

Minteh was with The Gambia for their World Cup qualifiers last week.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMinteh YankubaBrightonNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Brighton captain Dunk hoping Welbeck injury not serious
Newcastle boss Howe "frustrated" after Brighton defeat
Brighton boss Hurzeler happy with victory at Newcastle: Not saying it was deserved