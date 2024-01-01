Brighton boss Hurzeler explains surprise Minteh absence for Newcastle win

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has explained Yankuba Minteh's surprise absence from yesterday's win at Newcastle.

Minteh was expected to start against his former club, but didn't make the matchday squad,

Hurzeler later said: “We had to deal with some issues with him coming back from long travel with Gambia with a small issue.

“We have a responsibility to take care of the players and take care of the availability of the players.”

Minteh was with The Gambia for their World Cup qualifiers last week.