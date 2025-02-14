Minteh credits Brighton teammates for 2-goal performance

Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh was floating after scoring twice in victory over Chelsea on Friday night.

Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma struck as Brighton won 3-0 on Friday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "I think the compactness of the team was good and the team always communicate with me and push me.

"I think everybody has helped me a lot. I went to Feyenoord and played one year and now I am back in the Premier League everything is going well."

Asked about qualifying for Europe, he added: "Yes. Dreaming."

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen also said: "I felt we had a lot of control in the game. Three goals, a clean sheet, what more can you ask for?

"The compactness was very good. We had some spells where we had to sit deep and I don't think there were a lot of shots we had to deal with and it was a good win.

"We needed to show a reaction and the boys did that. Now we have to keep going and raising the bar and going again."