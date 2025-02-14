Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Minteh credits Brighton teammates for 2-goal performance
Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh was floating after scoring twice in victory over Chelsea on Friday night.

Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma struck as Brighton won 3-0 on Friday night.

He later said, "I think the compactness of the team was good and the team always communicate with me and push me.

"I think everybody has helped me a lot. I went to Feyenoord and played one year and now I am back in the Premier League everything is going well."

Asked about qualifying for Europe, he added: "Yes. Dreaming."

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen also said:  "I felt we had a lot of control in the game. Three goals, a clean sheet, what more can you ask for?

"The compactness was very good. We had some spells where we had to sit deep and I don't think there were a lot of shots we had to deal with and it was a good win.

"We needed to show a reaction and the boys did that. Now we have to keep going and raising the bar and going again."

