Minteh credits Brighton teammates for 2-goal performance
Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma struck as Brighton won 3-0 on Friday night.
He later said, "I think the compactness of the team was good and the team always communicate with me and push me.
"I think everybody has helped me a lot. I went to Feyenoord and played one year and now I am back in the Premier League everything is going well."
Asked about qualifying for Europe, he added: "Yes. Dreaming."
Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen also said: "I felt we had a lot of control in the game. Three goals, a clean sheet, what more can you ask for?
"The compactness was very good. We had some spells where we had to sit deep and I don't think there were a lot of shots we had to deal with and it was a good win.
"We needed to show a reaction and the boys did that. Now we have to keep going and raising the bar and going again."