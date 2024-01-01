Advertisement
Copa del Rey breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
Copa del Rey
Antonio Fernandez exclusive: Winning the World Cup; backing Monchi for Aston Villa glory; Sevilla, Valencia success
Nacho & Modric join 2 more as greatest Real Madrid trophy winners
Greenwood scores twice and creates another in Getafe win
Iker Muniain leaving Athletic Bilbao after 15 seasons
Rodrigo de Paul defends Atletico Madrid season
LaLiga Matchday 32 Preview: Barcelona go to Real Madrid; Getafe host Real .Sociedad
ElClasico legacy: Xavi's final Real Madrid visit as Barcelona coach
Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech pens new deal
Manolo Botubot exclusive: Glory with Valencia; facing Maradona, Man Utd & West Brom with Robson; Mosquera hope
Athletic Bilbao veteran Raúl García announces retirement plan
Real Mallorca coach Aguirre: Real Madrid the right game for us
LaLiga Matchday 31 Preview: Euro playoffs - Girona face Atletico; Osasuna meet Valencia
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde proud winning Copa del Rey in thriller: Incredible!
Omar Mascarell Copa final exclusive: Mallorca hopes; combating Athletic Bilbao; stopping Williams brothers
Copa del Rey final: 5 things you must know about Athletic Bilbao
Copa del Rey final: Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca - the purest's final
Copa del Rey final: 5 things you must know about Real Mallorca
Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger visits Atletico Madrid training
Real Betis chief Fajardo backing Athletic Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Athletic Bilbao veteran De Marcos: Copa del Rey final could be my last chance
Athletic Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams: Copa del Rey final dream come true
Real Madrid keeper Lunin happy with clean sheet for Athletic Bilbao win
LaLiga Matchday 30 Preview: Garcia Pimienta's Las Palmas face Barcelona; Real Sociedad meet Alaves
Arda Guler: Making Turkish history with Real Madrid in LaLiga
Pau Cubarsí: Why Spain & Barcelona are so excited about the Girona educated teen
