Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has posted a message to fans on social media after last night's Copa del Rey final meltdown.

Barcelona defeated Real 3-2 thanks to Jules Kounde's extra-time winner, with the final descending into chaos as Toni Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez and Bellingham were all sent off for Real at the end.

This morning, Bellingham posted, referring to the remaining games in LaLiga:  "I gave it my all on the pitch, but it was not enough.

"There are five more finals left, we have to give everything we have. Hala Madrid until the death."

Unfortunately for Bellingham, his red card is expected to result in a three-match suspension.

