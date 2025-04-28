Tribal Football
Antonio Rudiger told to expect 'double digit ban' after 'crazy' Copa del Rey outburst

Antonio Rudiger told to expect 'double digit ban' after 'crazy' Copa del Rey outburstLa Liga
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been told to expect a 'double digit ban' after his outburst in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was sent off after appearing to attempt to throw ice at the referee while furiously protesting a decision that went against his side.

Rudiger had to be physically restrained by his teammates and now Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has urged La Liga to give him a lengthy ban.

Matthaus said on Sky90: "He went crazy, he was no longer in control. He's a German international, he should be a role model. Yesterday he forgot all about that."

He added: "If he walks away with a four-week suspension, he can be satisfied. I'm more thinking of a double-digit ban. I expect a massive ban. Besides, he was on probation."

The centre-back has since apologised for his actions and it is yet to be determined how long a potential ban will be.

