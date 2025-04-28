Antonio Rudiger told to expect 'double digit ban' after 'crazy' Copa del Rey outburst

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been told to expect a 'double digit ban' after his outburst in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was sent off after appearing to attempt to throw ice at the referee while furiously protesting a decision that went against his side.

Rudiger had to be physically restrained by his teammates and now Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has urged La Liga to give him a lengthy ban.

Matthaus said on Sky90: "He went crazy, he was no longer in control. He's a German international, he should be a role model. Yesterday he forgot all about that."

He added: "If he walks away with a four-week suspension, he can be satisfied. I'm more thinking of a double-digit ban. I expect a massive ban. Besides, he was on probation."

The centre-back has since apologised for his actions and it is yet to be determined how long a potential ban will be.