Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown

Real Madrid have denied reports they considered BOYCOTTING tonight's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea's press conference had sparked anger from the Real Madrid camp on Friday. Bengoetxea broke down in tears as he described how a report from Real Madrid TV criticising his decision-making had affected his family. Reuters reports Real views the ref's comments as a "clear conflict of interest."

Advertisement Advertisement

Bengoetxea stated: "To see your son come from school crying because some kids have said his dad is a crook is very hard to take.

"What I do is tell my son that his father is honourable. I make mistakes, like any athlete, but I am honourable.

"I want my son to be proud of his father and of the refereeing profession.

"Nobody has the right to submit my colleagues to what they are dealing with."

Boycott denied

Amid claims that Real Madrid could refuse to take part in tonight's final, the club released a statement denying the reports.

The statement read: "In light of the rumours that have arisen in the last few hours, Real Madrid C.F. communicates that our team never considered refusing to play in the final.

"Our club understands that the unfortunate and inappropriate statements from the referees appointed for this match, made 24 hours before the final, cannot tarnish a sporting event of global importance that will be watched by hundreds of millions of people and also out of respect also for all the fans who are planning to travel to Seville, and for all those who are already in the Andalusian capital.

"Real Madrid understands that football's values must prevail, despite the hostility and animosity that has today once again been shown against our club, by the referees appointed for the final."