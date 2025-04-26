Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona

Seville’s Estadio de La Cartuja is set to host the upcoming Copa del Rey final between LALIGA EA SPORTS giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 22:00 CEST.

After knocking out Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad, respectively, in the semi-finals, the two fierce rivals will face off in the cup decider for the first time since 2014. Ángel Di María and Gareth Bale netted one each that day in a memorable 2-1 victory for Real Madrid at Mestalla.

In total, the two old foes have faced off in seven Copa del Rey finals over the years, with Real Madrid winning four, including the past two, and FC Barcelona coming out on top three times. It’s expected to be another tight one this weekend.

Two clashes to decide domestic dominance

The two teams have faced each other twice across all competitions so far this term. The latest ELCLASICO took place in Saudi Arabia, where FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 5-2 to win the 2024/25 Spanish Super Cup. Their first league encounter this season came on Matchday 11, when Raphinha and Lamine Yamal netted one each, with Robert Lewandowski scoring two, in a statement 4-0 victory at the Bernabéu.

Saturday’s Copa del Rey final won’t even be the last time they face each other this season, as Hansi Flick’s side will host Real Madrid at the Estadi Olímpic on May 11th in a highly-anticipated ELCLASICO that is expected to decide the LALIGA EA SPORTS title race.

As one of the most exciting title races in recent draws to a close, their Matchday 35 meeting promises to captivate fans from all around the world, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men looking to defend the league title and with their rivals currently in first place and pushing for a return to the top of Spanish football.

Should Real Madrid lift the Copa del Rey trophy this weekend, Los Blancos will gain a boost in confidence ahead of the final stretch of the 2024/25 campaign, in their bid to secure the fifth domestic double in their history. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona will have the chance to achieve that feat for the ninth time, having won both the league and the cup in the same season on eight occasions.

A huge game in FC Barcelona’s quest for a treble

It should be noted that Flick’s side are also still in the race for their third-ever treble, with FC Barcelona set to take on Inter in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after knocking out Borussia Dortmund (5-3 on aggregate) in the quarter-finals of the competition.

With the Copa del Rey final just around the corner, coming up after a fascinating midweek Matchday 33, fans of LALIGA EA SPORTS can pause this weekend for a short break from the breathtaking battle for the league title. This is a major milestone in the 2024/25 season’s final stretch, as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns for the third – but not last – time this term.