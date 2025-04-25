Tebas accuses Real Madrid of 'threatening' referees before Copa final

La Liga president Javier Tebas has condemned Real Madrid's 'threatening' behaviour amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Saturday's Copa del Rey final.

Earlier this week, Los Blancos's affiliate channel, RMTV, shared videos of referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who is set to officiate the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Los Blancos, suggesting bias in favour of the Catalan side.

Real Madrid later requested that the 39-year-old be removed from officiating the match but the Spanish football federation (RFEF) swiftly rejected their request, leading Carlo Ancelotti's side to cancel their scheduled press conference and pre-match training session.

This fueled speculation that Los Blancos were contemplating a boycott of the Copa del Rey final.“He doesn't like Tebas because he doesn't act according to his wishes. He doesn't like Ceferin because he doesn't listen to him. He doesn't like Louzan because he is not under his influence. He doesn't like the commentators on TV because they don't say what he wants to hear,” Tebas wrote on X.

“He didn't accept the reforms because they don't suit him. Now, after the referees have reacted—after constant harassment from Real Madrid TV—he reacts by cancelling press conferences, skipping training, spitting on the competition, and refusing to attend the final. He doesn’t complain, he threatens. He doesn’t protest, he punishes. He doesn’t want to improve football, he wants to own it.

“The worst part isn’t that he wants to own football—it’s that certain circles allow it, normalise it, and even help him.”