Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has taken aim at Barcelona's celebrating players.

Barca defeated Real Madrid in extra-time to win the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night in Seville.

The final ended in chaos as Real had THREE players sent off - Toni Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham - who all turned on the match officials after Jules Kounde's matchwinning strike.

Reacting to Barca's celebrations, Tchouameni took to social media, posting: "They celebrate our defeats as if we were never going to win again.

"We'll be back."

The win sees Barca now on course to win the Quadruple this season, as leaders of the LaLiga table and Champions League semifinalists. Along with the Copa del Rey, Barca also won the Supacopa de Espana earlier this year.

