Third Real Madrid defender ruled out for season in 24 hours

David Alaba has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, the third Real Madrid defender to suffer that fate in the past 24 hours.

Real Madrid are currently in a major defensive injury crisis, with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Alaba, 32, is the latest to learn his fate after tearing his meniscus in the 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

The Austria international will now have to go under the knife to rectify the issue, ending his season as Real Madrid continue to fight for the La Liga title.

Both Alaba and Real Madrid are hopeful he will be back for the Club World Cup that kicks off in June, however.