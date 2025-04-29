Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger learns Copa del Rey punishment

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has learned his fate after his furious outburst in their Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was shown a straight red card for appearing to throw ice at the referee while protesting a decision that went against Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jude Bellingham was also sent off, but the decision has since been overturned, and he will be available to face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Rudiger hasn’t been so lucky, and he will be banned for six games due to his outburst, for which he had to be physically restrained by his teammates.

The Germany international’s ban coincides with his decision to finally undergo surgery on a Meniscus injury having played the last seven months in pain.