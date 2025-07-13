VIDEO: Luis Enrique 'slaps' Joao Pedro after Chelsea defeat

PSG manager Luis Enrique appeared to slap Chelsea forward Joao Pedro as tempers flared after their 3-0 defeat in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Cole Palmer scored a brace in just eight minutes before Pedro, 23, rounded off the scoring with a neat little finish just before the break.

The score stayed that way and Chelsea completed a huge upset against the side that many regard as the best on the planet.

After the final whistle went, tempers boiled over between the two sets of players, with Enrique right in the middle of the drama.

Clearly unhappy with something Pedro had done or said, Enrique appeared to slap the young forward after having his hand around his throat.