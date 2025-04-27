Barcelona president Laporta: This young team just love playing together

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is convinced winning the Treble is within their grasp.

Victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final sets up Barca for a run at the LaLiga and Champions League titles.

Laporta told TV3: "I think we prepared this final in the best possible way. We talked about passion, enthusiasm, maximum rivalry, playing good football. We focused the discussion on this. Afterwards, we are not interested in other strategies. We did what we had to do"

"The sky is the limit. The boys are having so much fun," reiterated the Blaugrana number one. "They were the first ones convinced they would win.

"A wounded Madrid is not easy to beat. They were convinced by Dortmund that they were winning. They have confidence in themselves. They are very young and have the right irreverence."

Laporta then returned to the match: "We couldn't lose. Let's not forget, in a Barça-Madrid final anything can happen. They are a good rival. The first half was clearly ours, but by not scoring the second goal then there are those unwritten rules that lead you to concede a draw. But we played with a lot of conviction."