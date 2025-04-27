Barcelona superkid Yamal: Real Madrid can't beat us this year!

Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal enjoyed a swipe at Real Madrid after last night's Copa del Rey final triumph.

Barca won 3-2, thanks to Jules Kounde's screamer in the final minutes of extra-time.

Yamal made two assists on the night and quipped afterwards: "If they scored one goal, it didn't matter; if they scored two, it didn't matter either.

"This year, they can't beat us, and that's proven true."

Fellow youngster Pau Cubarsi also said: "The legs are heavy, but the shield weighs more. We had to fight to the end, and we were rewarded."

Ferran Torres scored in normal time and he stated during the celebrations: "The most physically demanding, for sure. We've shown that we're a great team and that we don't give up.

"It's even better when the opponent is Madrid, and they're so demanding."