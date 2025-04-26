Flick slams Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey referee criticism

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Flick slams Real Madrid's referee criticism
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has condemned Real Madrid's treatment of Copa del Rey final referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Los Blancos sparked controversy on Thursday by airing a video on their club TV, accusing Bengoechea of bias.

During a pre-match conference, the former Bayern Munich handler says Real Madrid’s actions are against the ethics of fair play.

 "For me, it’s just sport, it’s just football. We have to protect everyone involved in the game,” Flick told the media.

“The fans, they all want to see the players, how they play. We need the referees, and we have to look after them and be careful. It’s not fair play not to look after them, it’s not showing them respect."

Copa del ReyReal MadridBarcelona