Father of Barcelona whiz Yamal: Even if I'm a Real Madrid...

The father of Lamine Yamal has confessed he is a Real Madrid fan.

Despite his Los Merengues ties, Mounir Nasraoui is proud of his Barcelona star son.

After seeing Lamine make two assists in Saturday's dramatic Copa del Rey final win against Real Madrid, Nasraoui made clear where his loyalties lie.

He told Jijantes: "Even if he was a Real Madrid fan, I don't give a damn! Barça is the one who feeds me."

Nasraoui also stated: "When Lamine was born, the first second I held him, I told him you're going to be the best player in the world