Four Atletico Madrid fans handed prison sentences after hate crimes against Vinicius Jr

Four Atletico Madrid fans have been handed suspended jail sentences this week after being found guilty of committing hate crimes against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The charges relate to the hanging of a doll wearing Vinícius's shirt from a bridge in the city alongside a banner reading "Madrid hates Real” and was displayed hours before the Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on 26th of January 2023.

Three of the group were sentenced to 14 months in prison, while one was given a 22-month sentence for posting images of the act online. However, their prison sentences will be suspended, provided they complete a course on equality and non-discrimination.

The four defendants were handed restraining orders, restricting them from being within 1 kilometre of Vinicius Jr’s home or place of work and were also banned from communicating with the winger. Interestingly, they were also banned from being within a 1km radius of any football stadium during La Liga games or those organised by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), including reserve and women’s team matches, for four hours either side of kick-off and full-time.

The 24-year-old has been the victim of racial abuse since joining Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo and has often been the target for Spanish football fans on and off the pitch. Last summer, three fans were sentenced to eight months in prison and banned from stadiums for two years over the racist abuse of the Brazilian and in May, five Real Valladolid fans who racially insulted Júnior in 2022 were also handed 12-month suspended sentences and large fines.